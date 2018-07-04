PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Peter Rogers, Weber Shandwick

With three promotions in two-and-a-half years at Weber, Rogers is making his mark at the UK’s second-biggest PR agency. He manages some of the agency’s largest and most prestigious global client accounts – including Lloyd’s of London and Capgemini – handling a range of briefs from reputation management and crisis to lobbying and b2b comms. Rogers is part of the departmental senior management team, sits on the Weber Shandwick global client leadership programme and is a mentor to more junior employees.

The best thing about working in PR is…

That no two days are ever quite the same. It’s a bit of a cliché, but anyone working in our industry will know this to be true. Very rarely do I leave work not having learned something new or faced a challenge I haven’t seen before.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

Our reliance on old-school KPIs. It’s good that we measure campaigns, but the value of comms has to be more about strategic goals and less about coverage.

I can’t live without…

Microsoft’s AutoCorrect function.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

Working on interesting and meaningful projects.

Nominator says:

"Peter is a genuine rising star of Weber Shandwick."

