PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Erin Salisbury, Ketchum

Described by Ketchum as a "strategic thinker, team player and superb client counsellor", Salisbury is a founding member of the agency’s fast-growing Digital Research and Analytics team, leading a team of four and working with major companies including Procter & Gamble. Salisbury – formerly of Ketchum’s Chicago office before moving across the pond last year – is also a member of the consultancy’s global influencer taskforce.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2018

The best thing about working in PR is…

The variety of client challenges we get to help address. Communications always has been, and always will be, a core business need – and I love using data to help clients tackle those challenges by sending the right messages on the right channels to the right audiences.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

The way the use of data and measurement is still often an afterthought or a nice-to-have. Companies that are putting data at the core of their communications strategies are winning, becoming more efficient, and are better able to prove the value of PR in the comms marketing mix.

I can’t live without…

FaceTiming my family back home, music and regularly travelling to new and exciting places.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

Approaching the c-suite, using experience I’ve gained in running local/regional research and analytics teams to influence the decisions and strategy of a company more widely.

Nominator says:

"Erin is one of the brightest young minds in our industry today."

