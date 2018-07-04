PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Ellie Scott-Smith, FleishmanHillard Fishburn

Known at FHF as "queen of disruption" (in a positive way, we assume), Scott-Smith’s ideas have pushed boundaries; from her work for the Poundland Valentine’s meal campaign, to helping make Crocs cool. Her approach seems to be working – she has helped bring in more than £400k of new business to the London office this year so far.

The best thing about working in PR is…

Creating concepts that excite and delight people from all walks of life. I love mixing up the high and low, such as producing £6 Michelin-starred meals or putting Crocs on the catwalk. Anything is possible, and everything is accessible. I enjoy learning from and challenging thinking – disruptively tearing up 'the PR rule book' to elevate brands to new heights.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

There is a lot to be done in terms of PR-ing PR. There is a stigma that PR does not drive tangible change or stack up against other creative industries. We are not just the middle men sat churning out press releases – we enhance brand love and reputation through strategically tapping into cultural moments, driving commercial reach and success.

I can’t live without…

A millennial cliché: my phone. My phone houses everything I need for my work and personal life. It ensures I am constantly 'on' – it’s how I digest news, source inspiration for creative concepts and check out the latest celebrity gossip or red carpet dresses.

In 10 years ‘time I’d like to be…

The proud owner of a few Cannes Lions and enjoy going to work as much as I do now.

Nominator says:

"In a sea of enthusiastic junior practitioners, Ellie is set apart from the crowd."

