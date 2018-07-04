PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Peter Shand, Hanover

Hanover says Shand has been central to Hanover Health’s significant growth since 2015. The former Whitehouse Consultancy exec now leads a number of Hanover’s biggest accounts; the American Pharmaceutical Group and the Northern Health Science Alliance have benefited from his expertise, and he is credited with securing the agency’s biggest client, BMS. Shand also heads the Hanover Health skills development programme.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2018

The best thing about working in PR is…

The continual challenge to always be more creative and challenge your thinking, to stay ahead of your competitors and ensure you are the best at what you do.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

I think we’re doing better but the industry still needs to do more to increase diversity among our emerging talent, and ensure we market PR as a career more in schools and universities to potential recruits who might not otherwise understand the opportunities in the industry.

I can’t live without…

A morning coffee.

Nominator says:

"Peter is a natural – his smart and insightful advice, and resourceful can-do attitude, have rightly won the trust of even the most senior clients."

Check out the full 30 under 30 list for 2018 here