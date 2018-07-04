PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Justin Shea, JTA

Shea is an accomplished sports PR specialist, said to have the universal trust and respect of major sporting figures through a dedication to high-quality, timely delivery of considered, strategic comms. Successes include overseeing the JTA London team’s international comms efforts backing LA’s winning bid for the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and gaining huge media coverage for the Association of National Olympic Committees Awards.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2018

The best thing about working in PR is…

The variety. Each client is different and with that brings different comms opportunities and challenges. We are fortunate to work with sports organisations that are of global interest but that also brings greater scrutiny. The landscape is always changing and so there is no time for complacency. The hours can be long and intense but it’s never boring.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

Perceptions surrounding PR. Some organisations continue to remain sceptical about the impact PR can have on helping them achieve their business objectives and so it does not feature highly on their agenda.

I can’t live without…

My mobile, particularly as the majority of our clients are abroad. There’s no other tool as valuable for communicating with clients and keeping up-to-date with the latest news. The growth of social media means you can never be far from your phone.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

Still working with interesting international clients and enjoying what I do.

Nominator says:

"Justin has made stratospheric progress in his five years at JTA."

Check out the full 30 under 30 list for 2018 here