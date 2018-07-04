PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Kate Shouesmith, Weber Shandwick

A former special adviser at 10 Downing Street, Shouesmith has put her strategic political skills and network to great effect at Weber, where she provides political counsel at board level to clients including Lloyd’s of London and infrastructure giant Amey. Shouesmith has a knack for growing accounts organically, her employer says, securing projects with Roche, Microsoft and Unilever in recent months.

The best thing about working in PR is…

The people are brilliant and the team make me laugh every day. It is always exciting to be able to draw on the great range of skills and experiences around me to deliver the best ideas for a client.

The one thing I would change about the industry is…

The idea that public affairs is a ‘nice to have’ or niche element of comms. Political engagement is no longer optional for businesses and public affairs should be embedded at the heart of any comms strategy, whether the brief specifies it or not.

I can’t live without…

My bicycle.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be…

Better at answering questions about my future.

Nominator says:

"She epitomises 'always on' commitment to her clients, and is a model to colleagues whatever their seniority."

