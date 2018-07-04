PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Chris Smith, Ketchum

Ketchum says Smith has established himself as a true social media leader in the two years since joining, with his ability to produce high-quality work across the entire social media spectrum and the agency’s entire roster of clients, meaning he is always in high demand. Smith helped lead and advance Ketchum’s influencer relations offering, and built a new social media team from scratch within the agency for Quorn after winning its global social business. Leading three social media/influencer pitches during 2017, and winning all three of them, points to his skills.

The best thing about working in PR is...

You can never predict how your week is going to pan out, or what exciting briefs, developments or curve-balls are going to arrive on your desk.

The one thing I would change about the industry is...

Narrow definitions of what PR is. When I started, some people thought social media would only ever be a small part of PR. Today, some people believe paid advertising, data, analytics etc. aren’t that important. But we should always use the best tools for the job.

I can’t live without...

Learning new things. I’ve always been a naturally curious person. Most of my colleagues would also attest that I know a lot of random and somewhat pointless things. But it’s also why the constantly changing social and digital world keeps me interested.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be...

The consultant people want to work with.

Nominator says:

"While the day-to-day can bring unexpected twists and turns, Chris remains cool, calm and collected."

