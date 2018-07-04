PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Paul Stollery, creative consultant

A PR pro of many talents, Stollery was a founding member of the Hotwire Labs team – the agency’s integrated arm – and is said to have been the creative force behind a range of campaigns for clients from PlayStation to Twitter. Since going freelance at the end of 2017, he has helped launch two agencies: Don’t Cry Wolf, where he is a creative consultant, and Hype Collective, where he is creative director.

The best thing about working in PR is…

in the past year or so, I’ve worked with superheroes, puppies, the police, some nuns and the man with the smallest willy in the UK. It’s ridiculous that I can make a living doing these things.

The one thing I would change about the industry is...

Its inferiority complex. If I have to read one more byline about why PR is more creative than adland I’m going to track down the author and push them in the sea.

I can’t live without...

Wetherspoons. As a freelancer, I often take advantage of their plug sockets, reliable WiFi and bottomless (surprisingly good) coffee. It’s like an incubator without the wankers.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be...

Doing exactly what I’m doing right now.

Nominator says:

"In just four years working in PR, Paul has proven himself to be one of the brightest creative talents in the industry."

