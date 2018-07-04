PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Lauren Westmore, Third City

Westmore joined Third City in 2012 as a graduate trainee, and according to the agency, she has come to embody everything it is proud to champion: "The spirit of independence, intellectual rigour, a strong ethical culture and commitment to innovation." She runs an eight-strong team, bringing in more than £500k, and was instrumental in recent wins including Delta and Expedia. Westmore masterminded the multi-award-winning ‘Cotswolds Villages’ campaign for Ancestry.

Meet the PRWeek 30 Under 30 for 2018

The best thing about working in PR is...

The prevalence of powerful women. It’s only at this point that I understand the true benefit of being surrounded by strong, creative females on my way up the ladder.

The one thing I would change about the industry is...

Laziness. The fact that so many brands still deliver campaigns based on outdated, lazy stereotypes baffles me. This also relates to authenticity. Consumers are not stupid, so make an effort to make your message genuine.

I can’t live without...

Escaping the rat race as often as possible. I was lucky enough to take a sabbatical in South America in 2016, which gave me a new perspective on what I wanted from my career. In terms of holidays, Japan and Sri Lanka are next on the list. Everybody needs the opportunity to completely switch off once in a while.

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be...

A published author and partner at Third City.

Nominator says:

"Lauren’s key strengths are an understanding of people and openness to new ideas."

