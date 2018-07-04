PRWeek UK 30 Under 30 2018: Rebecca White, Sony Professional Solutions Europe

A comms star at a major tech firm, White leads the in-house PR team for Sony’s b2b business across Europe, overseeing four people and co-ordinating nine European PR agencies. She is credited with expanding the digital PR services, growing its social media capabilities, maintaining and growing brand partnerships, and, perhaps most importantly, helping to grow its reputation and product exposure.

The best thing about working in PR is...

PR is the ‘all in one’. There’s room for creativity, quality relationships, storytelling and constant growth. Every day is a workout for the brain, running at full pace, juggling multiple projects. Plus, you’re encouraged to read as part of the job… perfect for the constantly connected media junkie. PR done right is impactful, shifts perception, aids communities and grows businesses.

I can’t live without...

The basics (morning coffee, my diary and a notebook and pen) and the essentials (my family and getting away to explore another corner of the world as often as possible).

In 10 years’ time I’d like to be... world class and still learning… keeping up with the latest generation of PR pros, working internationally to continue to challenge the perception of what PR can deliver.

Nominator says:

"Climbing from graduate to head of department in under six years… is testament to her talent."

