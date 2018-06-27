Brunswick Group names San Francisco and Shanghai office heads

Ash Spiegelberg is taking over as office head for San Francisco, a position that has been vacant for two years.

SAN FRANCISCO: Brunswick Group has named Ash Spiegelberg and Rory Macpherson its San Francisco and Shanghai office heads, respectively.

Spiegelberg and Macpherson both report to newly minted CEO Neal Wolin. The Brunswick Shanghai office head role is new, a representative told PRWeek.

Brunswick’s San Francisco office hasn’t had an official head since partner Amanda Duckworth, who co-founded the site with Mike Buckley in 2008, exited the firm in July 2016. Duckworth now serves as partner and CMO for Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, the firm that invested in Amazon, Google, Twitter, Uber, and other prominent startups, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Senior counselor Harry Clark and partner Christina Stenson played interim leadership roles for San Francisco, said Christina Trester, Brunswick’s head of U.S. marketing.

Spiegelberg has worked at Brunswick for 14 years, most recently as a partner based in Dallas, Texas.

Spiegelberg, who specializes in corporate, financial, and M&A communications, highlighted the widespread change tech companies have wrought while facing "some of the biggest reputational challenges," in a statement.

Earlier this month, partner Hannah Stott-Bumsted transitioned to Brunswick San Francisco, where she’ll continue to focus on health care policy and crisis management work, according to Politico. She previously worked at the Washington office. She’s been with the firm for about a year.

Spiegelberg was not available for comment.

Macpherson has been with Brunswick for five years, a statement said. He’s advised on corporate comms around IPOs, cross border M&A, crisis management, corporate restructuring, and litigation. Clients have included Ant Financial, Yum China, ZTO, and Sogou.