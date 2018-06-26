NFL hires Jocelyn Moore in top comms role

NEW YORK: The National Football League has named Jocelyn Moore as EVP of communications and public affairs.

Based in New York, Moore will report to COO Maryann Turcke. Moore’s responsibilities will include communications, social responsibility, and government affairs, the NFL said in a statement.

The NFL is facing high-profile issues including the long-term effects of brain injuries, as well as players kneeling in protest of racial inequality during the playing of the national anthem, which became a lightning-rod issue after it was cited by President Donald Trump. The NFL instituted a policy in May stating that players must stand for the national anthem or remain in the locker room for its duration.

Moore most recently served as SVP of public policy and government affairs at the NFL. She joined the league in 2016. The NFL credited her in a statement with leading its public policy and legislative agenda.

Moore joined the NFL from Glover Park Group, where she was MD of its government affairs division and co-led the firm’s health and wellness practice. Previously, she was a Capitol Hill staffer and aide to Sens. Ron Wyden (D-OR) and John Rockefeller (D-WV).

Moore is replacing Joe Lockhart, former White House press secretary, who held the same role at the NFL before moving to Edelman in May to become vice chairman of public affairs.

An NFL representative could not be immediately reached for comment.