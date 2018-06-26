In brief: Newington hires di Leo, Macmillan marcoms man leaves, win for Palm, new role for MacKenzie

Newington hires di Leo

Michelle Di Leo (pictured) has joined Newington Communications as MD of corporate affairs, taking over from Muniya Barua who leaves the agency next month after two years in post. Di Leo, who will sit on Newington’s senior management team, was head of UK public affairs at FleishmanHillard Fishburn for nearly two years before a brief stint as partner at inHouse Communications, followed by founding her own agency MDL Strategy earlier this year.

Macmillan marcoms man to leave

Richard Taylor is leaving his role as executive director of fundraising, marketing & comms at Macmillan Cancer Support to pursue a career in executive coaching. He had joined Macmillan in October 2015, and was also chair of the Institute of Fundraising during a period in which the charity sector came under significant criticism for its fundraising techniques.

Hydra gets Stockley

Former Bell Pottinger and MHP director Neil Stockley has joined senior-only PR consultancy Hydra Strategy as a partner. he has also worked in-house for infrastructure group Arqiva and was policy director for the Liberal Democrats. Hydra was one of PRWeek's seven new agencies to watch in 2017.

MacKenzie comes to Curzon

The CIPR's 2017 president Jason MacKenzie has taken a new job at Curzon PR. MacKenzie joined Bottle, opening a new office in Bournemouth for the Oxford agency, in the middle of last year. Before that, he was based in Birmingham with Liquid. Curzon is based in London.

Natural energy boosts Palm

Food and drink specialist Palm PR has been hired by British energy drink Flyte to aid its UK launch across PR and social. Flyte is "on a mission to clean up the energy drinks category with the launch of its revolutionary range of lightly sparkling and healthier positive energy drinks made from ingredients sourced entirely from nature", it said in an announcement.