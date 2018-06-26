Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Added 5 hours ago by Frank Washkuch

More big changes at GE; Spicer shops TV talk show; Harley-Davidson on the president's mind.

News
Photo credit: Getty Images
There are more big changes in store for GE. The conglomerate is planning to sell its healthcare unit and its stake in the Baker Hughes oil services group to focus on its power and aviation divisions. The moves come at the end of a 12-month strategic review by CEO John Flannery (Wall Street Journal).

Evidently, "The Red Hen" is quite a popular name for a restaurant. Establishments with that brand from Florida to Connecticut, which are unrelated to the one in Alexandria, Virginia, that asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders to leave on Friday, are reporting harassing phone calls, comments, and general trolling. Even a book publishing nonprofit based in Los Angeles is getting abuse (New York Post).

Sanders’ predecessor, Sean Spicer, is reportedly pitching a TV talk show idea. Sean Spicer’s Common Ground would show the former top White House spokesman chatting with boldface names in informal settings such as locals bars or cafes (New York Times).

Harley-Davidson is on President Donald Trump’s mind this morning after it was reported that the motorcycle company will shift more production overseas to avoid tariffs (WSJ). Trump tweeted last night that he was "surprised" that Harley "would be the first to wave the white flag" and continued to defend his trade policies on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Thousands of Marriott employees are set to protest on Tuesday in eight U.S. cities. Workers are seeking higher wages, workloads that won’t result in injuries, and more protection from sexual harassment and violence. Union Unite Here is negotiating contracts for 10,000 Marriott workers (BuzzFeed).

