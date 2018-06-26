New Europe comms lead at Nissan as Stuart Jackson heads to Amazon

Stuart Jackson is leaving Nissan Europe and will take up a new role at Amazon Operations.

Jackson (pictured) becomes director of comms for Amazon Operations Europe - the part of the Amazon business in charge of product delivery and logistics, and sometimes the subject of media scrutiny for its working conditions.

He starts in September and will oversee internal and external comms.

Jackson had joined Nissan in 2015 as VP of comms for Europe, adding corporate responsibility to his remit the following year, and taking on responsibility for brand at the end of last year.

Prior to Nissan, he led the agency Up Communications and before that worked for mobile firms EE and Orange.

Nissan's new man

Jackson will be succeeded at Nissan by internal recruit Jesse Verstraete - although Verstraete will become VP for comms alone, excluding brand.

Verstraete joined Nissan Europe as general manager for corp comms and CSR in June last year. He previously worked for Microsoft and Boeing.

He will be based at Nissan’s European headquarters outside Paris.

Verstraete will overseee consumer, corporate, and internal communications, as well as CSR, leading a team of more than 80 comms professionals in 20 countries, including Russia.

He will also manage the firm's relationship with external agencies Edelman and WRG, the former having won a lucrative global brief in April last year.

Verstraete will report to new Nissan Europe chair Gianluca de Ficchy, after his predecessor stepped down in March for "personal reasons".

"As our industry and company transform, communications and modern storytelling will be key to achieving our strategic goals in Europe," said de Ficchy.

Read next: Worse than the Tamil Tigers? Do PR offices for Amazon and tech giants deserve a bad rap?