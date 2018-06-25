Jack in the Box puts PR, social media under review

The fast-food chain's current PR AOR, MWWPR, is pitching for both the PR and social work.

SAN DIEGO: Jack in the Box is reviewing its PR business, currently handled by MWWPR, the company told PRWeek.

The San Diego-based fast-food chain is also looking for a new firm to handle its social media work.

"We are in the middle of an agency review," said Morgan Higgins, PR and social media specialist at Jack in the Box. "Both of our incumbents are invited to take part. It is an invitation process that is being managed by third party. We’re pretty excited."

Higgins said the company reviewed several agencies before narrowing down the number to a smaller list of firms that, along with the incumbents, were asked to pitch for the work.

A representative for MWW confirmed the agency is still AOR for Jack in the Box and is pitching for both the PR and social work. MWW has held the account for five years.

"I can confirm that we are the PR AOR for Jack in the Box," an agency spokesperson said in a statement. "We do not handle social media for the brand but always embrace the opportunity to do more integrated work for our clients."

Higgins would not identify the incumbent agency currently handling Jack in the Box’s social media work.

A former Jack in the Box employee confirmed David & Goliath was responsible for a portion of the chain’s social media work in the past. A representative for David & Goliath would not comment on the firm’s relationship with Jack in the Box, or confirm if the firm is bidding for the work.

Budget information was not disclosed.