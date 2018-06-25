Breakfast Briefing: Netflix comms chief out after using racial slur in meetings

Netflix’s chief communications officer is leaving the company after reportedly using the n word at two meetings (CBS News). Jonathan Friedland tweeted that "leaders have to be beyond reproach in the example we set, and unfortunately I fell short of that standard when I was insensitive in speaking to my team about words that offend in comedy." In a memo to employees, CEO Reed Hastings said Friedland’s words "showed unacceptably low racial awareness and sensitivity" (Hollywood Reporter). Netflix also aired an ad highlighting its diverse talent during Sunday night’s BET Awards, though that spot had been developed weeks earlier (Deadline).

Drum roll, please. It’s time for the Cannes "medal count." Six agencies hit double digits for the number of times they were given a PR credit for working on a Lions-winning campaign last week. Plus: The head of comms at LADbible, which won the PR Lions Grand Prix with AMV BBDO for Trash Isles, said the campaign should be a "lightbulb moment" demonstrating the impact of social publishers.

One last thing from Cannes...Aline Santos, head of D&I at Unilever, said there’s a lot of talk about diversity at Cannes but less action. Santos said a bigger spotlight on the issue should result in more accountability from the marketing industry (Campaign).

President Donald Trump again ratcheted up his language on immigration this weekend, tweeting on Sunday that the U.S. should start deporting undocumented immigrants without due process. That, of course, would be legally problematic (Business Insider). Trump also picked a fight with late night host Jimmy Fallon (Vulture).

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her family were asked to leave a Lexington, Virginia, restaurant on Friday night in the latest case of a Trump administration official having a tough time getting a meal due to anger over the White House's family separation policy (CNN). The Yelp page of the Red Hen restaurant was immediately beset by extremely high and low reviews, depending on the reviewer’s political leanings (Axios).