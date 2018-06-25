In brief: Montfort hires Bastin, AxiCom wins Computacenter, Sermelo gets director, Cirkle appoints creative

Montfort hires Bastin

Nick Bastin (pictured), a former partner at CNC, has joined Montfort Communications as as senior consultant. His hire brings the City specialist's headcount to 19. Prior to his spell at CNC, he spent nearly a decade at Capital MSL (now MSL), and has also worked for Publicis, Smithfield and Dewe Rogerson. Since leaving CNC two years ago he has operated as a consultant working for several clients. Montfort's most high-profile work this year has been on Melrose's hostile takeover of engineering firm GKN.

AxiCom wins Computacenter

Independent IT infrastructure provider Computacenter has hired AxiCom for UK PR. The agency will support the FTSE 250-listed firm to position its key market propositions; Digital Trust, Digital Power and Digital Me.

Cirkle appoints creative director

Chris Grabowski will join Cirkle as creative director on 2 July. He arrives from Stir, which he joined a little more than 12 months ago, having previously worked for PrettyGreen, Frank and Citizen. Cirkle clients include Morrisons, PepsiCo, Energizer and Bosch, the latter a major recent win that took the FMCG-focused agency into consumer tech.

Sermelo gets director

Ele Emmerson, who previously spent nearly a decade at Burson-Marsteller, has joined Sermelo as a director. Sermelo was set up in 2010 by ex-Burson UK CEO Jonathan Jordan.

Double order for Instinct

The agency Instinct has been hired to run UK PR for Pernod Ricard brand Jameson Irish Whiskey and newly launched cocktail subscription service The Cocktail Man.

Iris gets UN Women work

Iris Culture has taken on a six-month pro bono brief working with the UN Women National Committee UK. The agency will help raise awareness of the organisation and its global projects within UK media, including by recruiting influencers and amplifying fundraising events.