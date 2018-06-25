Weber Shandwick UK public affairs head Joey Jones joins Cicero

Weber Shandwick UK head of public affairs Joey Jones is joining Cicero, the comms agency that last week announced the acquisition of Westbourne Communications.

Jones (pictured) will join at the end of August as strategic counsel. Cicero said he would have a wide-ranging brief to provide strategic political and comms advice to blue-chip clients across the Cicero and Westbourne rosters.

Jones joined Weber Shandwick in 2016. He was previously spokesperson for Theresa May when she was Home Secretary and is a former deputy political editor at Sky News.

Last week, Cicero announced it had acquired fellow London agency Westbourne Communications, creating what they said is the UK's biggest independent public affairs consultancy. The newly merged business will employ 55 people and generate annual revenue of around £7m.

Iain Anderson, executive chairman at Cicero Group, said: "Joey Jones is a world-class communications professional who possesses everything our clients need: political connectivity, a skilled consultant with a lifetime of experience in front of the cameras. He firmly understands what makes business tick and will further strengthen our team at an extremely exciting time for our business."

Jones said: "The acquisition of Westbourne shows this is a business that is going places, and I can’t wait to play my part with Iain and the rest of the team."

Jones’ departure from Weber Shandwick follows that of Jon McLeod, the long-standing chair of the agency's UK corporate, financial and public affairs practices. He left in May and is set to join Brunswick as head of public affairs in the London office.

In March, Weber announced the hire of Edelman UK deputy MD of public affairs Anthony Marlowe as public affairs MD in London.

Weber Shandwick said in a statement: "Joey has been a fantastic member of the team and is universally well liked by colleagues and clients. We wish him every possible success in his new role."