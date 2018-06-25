Influencer team performs random acts of kindness for Peace Tea

The Coca-Cola tea brand wants to inspire customers to do random acts of kindness and raise money for a charity.

ATLANTA: Coca-Cola brand Peace Tea is launching an influencer-led campaign encouraging Generation Z to do "randomer random acts of kindness."

The brand’s Choose Peace campaign wants to make Peace Tea the refreshment tea of choice for Generation Z and millennials. The target is specifically consumers between the ages of 13 and 24 – more than 50% of Peace Tea’s customer base fall into this bracket, said Peace Tea associate brand manager Handley Mikec.

"With that business objective in mind, we’re also seeing a real consumer tension in the marketplace, where teens and millennials want to make a positive impact on their communities, but sometimes the idea of peace seems impossible or out of reach," Mikec said.

To enable this behavior, Peace Tea is activating a group of influencers to make posts on Facebook and Instagram highlighting their own "randomer random acts of kindness," or random acts of kindness that go above and beyond the ordinary.

The group of influencers, which includes Lela Brown, Alexis Jayde Burnett, and 16 others, is collectively referred to as the "Peace Tea{m}." They were selected by Zeno Group based on their personalities and content. Zeno handled influencer relations for the campaign.

Peace Tea will donate $1 to RandomActs.org for every like on a Peace Tea{m} post. Sharing a Facebook post and commenting on an Instagram post will trigger a $2 donation. Peace Tea will donate up to $75,000 to RandomActs.org, a charity funding random acts of kindness.

The Choose Peace campaign will officially end when it meets its $75,000 target, or on August 31, whichever comes first.

This campaign was partly inspired by a survey, conducted by San Francisco-based Survata, that found 75% of respondents between the ages of 17-to-24 performed a random act of kindness within the last three months. 83% of the recipients of those random acts of kindness were inspired to do likewise for others, according to a statement.

Survata interviewed 4,501 online respondents May 14-23, 2018. Respondents were between the ages of 13 and 24.

Coca-Cola has owned Peace Tea since 2014, but this is the product’s "first big media push," Mikec said. Peace Tea’s strong growth triggered the campaign, she noted, declining to provide sales data.

Prior to the influencer portion of the campaign, Peace Tea activated paid media and on-site experiential assets on June 4 to "get its social media and ‘Choose Peace’ message out there," Mikec said.

"We wanted to roll that out for a couple weeks before the influencer push started," she added.

While online video pre-roll, sponsored social content, and banner ads will be released nationwide, the experiential side skews more toward the West Coast. Peace Tea "street teams" were present at the LA Pride festival on June 9, Concerts in the Park in Sacramento on June 15, and the Salt Lake City Sounds Concert Series in Salt Lake City, Utah, on June 20. A team was also present at Bonanza Festival in Heber City, Utah, June 22-24.

There will also be point-of-sale displays at locations where Peace Tea is sold.

StrawberryFrog is leading creative on this campaign, while LeadDog Marketing Group is handling experiential marketing and event activations. Noble People is the media agency.