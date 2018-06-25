Which PR agencies won the most Cannes Lions?

Lions wrought from varying shades of metal will arrive in PR offices across the globe this week as their winners return from Cannes. But who bagged the most?

First, a shout-out to those agencies winning a Lion that were credited not just with PR, but with idea creation on campaigns.

In the PR Lions

The sole Gold Lion winner among PR agencies was FleishmanHillard for Turning Beer into Water for Anheuser-Busch, for which it also was awarded a Bronze Lion

Edelman won a Silver Lion for Crock-Pot Killed Jack for Newell Brands' Crock-Pot. Cohn & Wolfe was given a production and additional credit for the campaign

Ketchum won two Bronze Lions for the Prescribed to Death opioid addiction awareness and prevention campaign for the National Safety Council

In other Lions

PMK-BNC (US) won one Silver and one Bronze Lion for The Void and ILMXLAB’s Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire in the Digital Craft Lions

Edelman and United Entertainment Group won two Bronze Lions for Make the Cut for Adobe; one in the Brand Experience & Activations Lions and another the Social & Influencer Lions

FleishmanHillard won a Bronze Lion for MSunderstood café for Roche and MS Ireland in the Pharma Lions

Stripe Communications (UK) won a Bronze Lion for To the Wildlands and Back campaign for Ubisoft in the Entertainment Lions

Weber Shandwick won a Bronze Lion for the Studytracks Educational App in the Mobile Lions

But you don't have to have created the idea to win a Lion - plenty more comms firms are credited for having done the PR work on a campaign. The total Lions haul among PR firms is listed below:

Five agencies are credited for doing the PR on Grand Prix-winning campaigns:

Taylor Strategy and Marina Maher Communications , for work on five Film Lions Grand Prix winners, all by Saatchi & Saatchi for Procter & Gamble laundry product Tide.

and , for work on five Film Lions Grand Prix winners, all by Saatchi & Saatchi for Procter & Gamble laundry product Tide. New York's Powell Communications for working on Ogilvy Colombia's social purpose campaign Kingo in the Product Design Lions

for working on Ogilvy Colombia's social purpose campaign Kingo in the Product Design Lions H+K for work on Amsterdam agency N=5's World War Two commemoration campaign Evert_45

for work on Amsterdam agency N=5's World War Two commemoration campaign Evert_45 Ketchum for work with AMV BBDO on the BloodNormal campaign for Essity in Glass: The Lion for Change

Ketchum also topped last year's table. Of this year's wins by Ketchum, 11 were for work with Wendy's. Six apiece were for work done with the National Safety Concil (on opiod addiction campaign Prescribed to Death) or Burger King, and four for work with Bacardi.

