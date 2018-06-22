The Home Depot ups Stacey Tank to VP of home services

Tank has led comms at the company for three years.

ATLANTA: The Home Depot has upped Stacey Tank to VP of home services, leading three businesses at the company: Home Depot Interiors, Home Depot Exteriors, and Home Depot Measurement Services.

Tank reports to Kelly Barrett, SVP of home services at The Home Depot.

"With my mixed functional background in auditing, finance, and comms, I’m absolutely thrilled to knit it all together to run a business," Tank told PRWeek via email.

Most recently, she led comms at The Home Depot, as VP of corporate comms and external affairs. In the interim, her responsibilities in that role will be managed by Stephen Holmes, senior director of corporate communications.

Tank called her promotion "bittersweet" because she’d be leaving her team, which she referred to as "a group of true rock stars."

Tank has led comms at Home Depot since March 2015. During that time, she also oversaw The Home Depot Foundation, which made a $250 million commitment to veterans housing and a $50 million program to train 20,000 tradespeople over the next 10 years. As comms chief, Tank also oversaw "the re-platform" of the company’s corporate website, Built from Scratch.

Counter to its legacy, the businesses Tank will oversee are catered to customers that aren’t keen on DIY projects. Over the past few years, Home Depot targeted professional contractors as potential customers. These businesses focus on kitchen renovations, roofing, and windows, Tank explained.

Tank’s promotion marks the most recent appointment of a comms person to a P&L leadership role. In 2016, Jeff Jones left Target as CMO to join Uber as president of ridesharing. After a short, tumultuous tenure, Jones exited the embattled company. Later, H&R Block named him CEO.

"As chief communications officers, we always say we’re business leaders first, functional leaders second," Tank said via email. "I hope we’ll see more CCOs stepping into business leader roles as time goes by. It’s more than possible."

Before joining Home Depot, Tank was SVP and chief corporate relations officer at Heineken USA. Earlier in her career, she held various roles at General Electric.

Tank was one of PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 honorees in 2014, and appeared on PRWeek’s Power List in 2015 and 2016.