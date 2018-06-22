Breakfast Briefing: Sorrell denies allegations, lashes out at WPP 'leaks'

Plus: A bit of controversy in the Young PR Lions.

News
Photo credit: Getty Images

Sorrell denies allegations. Former WPP CEO Martin Sorrell denied reports that he visited a prostitute and paid using company money during a Q&A with The New Yorker’s Ken Auletta on Friday (Reuters via Business Insider). Speaking to a journalist-packed Irish pub in Cannes a day earlier, Sorrell criticized WPP’s top management for its handling of his departure (Guardian).

Cannes controversy! The Young PR Lions jury handed out Gold -- the winner was China’s team from BBDO -- and Silver Lions, but no Bronze on Thursday. Francis Ingham, leader of U.K. trade body the PRCA, called the decision "simply bizarre and frankly bewildering" and said other teams will "feel like this is a slap in the face."

By now you probably know that yesterday’s PR Lions ceremony was another major disappointment for the comms industry with creative shops again dominating its home turf. However, there was encouragement in other categories, notes PRWeek’s Steve Barrett in Cannes.

Sue Garrard, global communications leader at Unilever and head of the CPG giant’s sustainability programs, is set to step down at the end of August. She won’t be directly replaced, with her comms and sustainability responsibilities falling to two executives.

Roseanne is back, minus Roseanne. Nearly a month after ABC cancelled the show over star Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets, the network said it is rebooting the program as The Conners, starring the rest of the cast (Hollywood Reporter). Guessing how ABC will disappear Roseanne’s character immediately displaced speculation about the meaning of first lady Melania Trump’s jacket as the internet’s biggest parlour game of Thursday night (Entertainment Tonight).

