Facebook seeking @Instagram account, strategy lead

The hire will expand the photo-sharing app's visual storytelling and voice.

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook is planning to hire a communications lead for Instagram’s owned social media, including the @Instagram account and its strategy on other platforms such as Facebook and Twitter.

The full-time role, with the title "Facebook communications director, content," is based in San Francisco, according to a post on LinkedIn. It is a newly created position, reporting to Instagram global head of communications Kristina Schake and overseeing a team that curates and creates content for Instagram's social media accounts.

The role was created due to the growth of Instagram’s social media accounts, a source familiar with the matter told PRWeek. About 234 million people follow Instagram’s own account.

Responsibilities include leading comms for Instagram's owned social media, including the @Instagram account. The hire will also oversee Instagram's social strategy on Facebook and Twitter.

The company is looking for someone who can develop a content strategy that will "connect Instagram’s consumer audience to [Facebook’s] products" and expand Instagram’s visual storytelling and voice.

The hire will collaborate with Facebook’s communications, marketing, public policy, and partnerships teams to establish ongoing video partnerships focusing on company priorities, the post says.

Desired qualifications include more than 12 years of editorial experience working with a global media publication with an emphasis on digital content creation, social media, and video production.

Schake, previously deputy communications director for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign and comms chief for former first lady Michelle Obama, joined Instagram in its lead comms role early last year.

On Wednesday, Instagram launched Instagram television, or IGTV. Instagram has 1 billion monthly active users.