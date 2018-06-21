Edelman campaign for Adobe wins Social & Influencer Bronze Lion

It's the second non-PR Lion for Edelman and the Make the Cut campaign.

CANNES, FRANCE: Edelman San Francisco, along with sister agency United Entertainment Group in New York, won a Bronze Lion in the Social & Influencer category on Thursday for Adobe’s Make the Cut campaign.

Edelman’s San Francisco office also received PR and media credits for the campaign

It was Edelman’s second Lion in a non-PR category for the campaign, which also won Bronze in the Brand Experience & Activation Lions on Wednesday. The push included a partnership with the band Imagine Dragons to promote Adobe Premiere Pro.

Edelman also won a PR Lion on Thursday for the Crock-Pot Killed Jack campaign for Newell Brands in what was a mostly lackluster showing for the PR industry in the category. FleishmanHillard and Ketchum also won PR Lions.

PR agencies were credited for their work supporting Lions winners in several categories on Thursday.

Product Design Lions:

Powell Communications New York for Kingo (Grand Prix)

Creative Data Lions:

Ketchum New York for Prescribed to Death for National Safety Council (Silver)

Havas Formula New York for The First Ad in the Blockchain for TD Ameritrade (Bronze)

Weber Shandwick Paris for Bordeaux 2050 for AJE (Bronze)

Innovation Lions:

Exposure New York for FutureCraft 4D for Adidas (Silver)

Social & Influencer Lions

Olson Engage Chicago for Exclusive the Rainbow for Mars Wrigley Confectionery (Gold/Two Bronze)

Kovert Creative Santa Monica for Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home for Tourism Australia (Three Gold/Silver)

Ketchum New York for Talk Social to Me for Wendy’s (Gold/Silver)

3PM Agency New York for Dilly Dilly for Anheuser-Busch InBev (Silver)

Egami Consulting Group New York for The Talk for Procter & Gamble (Silver)

Harrison & Shriftman New York for Music Liberates Music for Bacardi (Two Bronze)

Weber Shandwick New York for First Responders First for Verizon (Two Bronze)

Edelman San Francisco and United Entertainment Group New York for Adobe Make the Cut (Bronze)

Edelman New York for TV Doctors of America - Season 2 for Cigna (Bronze)

Direct Lions:

Taylor New York and Marina Maher Communications New York for It’s a Tide Ad Campaign for Procter & Gamble (Gold/Two Silver)

Weber Shandwick London and Alison Brod Marketing and Communications New York for Scary Clown Night for Burger King (Gold/Two Bronze)

Olson Engage Chicago for Exclusive the Rainbow for Mars Wrigley Confectionery (Silver/Bronze)

Emanate Munich for Loving "It" for Burger King Deutschland (Silver)

FleishmanHillard Dublin for Dutch Masterjuices for Philips (Bronze)

Media Lions: