CNBC, CNN vet Karina Frayter joins RF|Binder

NEW YORK: Former CNBC field producer Karina Frayter has been named MD of RF|Binder’s media team.

Frayter reports to CEO Amy Binder and has four direct reports. She joined the firm last month, replacing Jim Furrer who left RF|Binder for a job as SVP at ICR.

Most recently, Frayter was a field producer for CNBC covering business and economic news including banking, the stock market, IPOs, financial technology, and payments. She has extensive experience producing breaking news, according to a statement.

She produced the CNBC series Where the Jobs Are and digital documentary The Bitcoin Uprising.

Before CNBC, Frayter worked as a CNN assignment editor and helped cover the financial crisis. She was also a producer for one of the network’s leading business correspondents, according to a statement.



According to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2018, RF|Binder earned $12.1 million globally in 2017, a 2% drop from 2016 when revenue was $12.4 million.