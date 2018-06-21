5 Cannes PR Lions winners in the spotlight

Trash Isles for Plastic Oceans/LADbible by AMV BBDO (Grand Prix, Gold Lion)

LADbible and the Plastic Oceans Foundation set out to turn a country-sized area of plastic trash in the Pacific Ocean into an actual country, so the world can no longer turn a blind eye to the problem. For this campaign, they approached the United Nations to make this a reality. If the monstrous mound of garbage gets official recognition as a country, it will be protected by the UN’s environmental charter, meaning the trash will have to go.



Turning Beer into Water for Anheuser-Busch by FleishmanHillard (Gold Lion)

Following disastrous hurricanes in Florida, Puerto Rico, Texas, and California, Anheuser-Busch highlighted its relief efforts, showing how it delivers clean drinking water to communities in need.





KFC ‘FCK’ for KFC by Mother, Freuds (Two Gold, one Silver)

Earlier this year, KFC managed to keep its sense of humor in response to a chicken supply shortage at its U.K. restaurants. The chain ran an ad featuring a picture of a bucket of chicken with the letters of its name wittily rearranged to spell out "FCK." In the text below the image, KFC apologized and explained what happened.

KFC apologises with a full page ad in today's Metro. A masterclass in PR crisis management.#KFCCrisis pic.twitter.com/ZF4SfAuHl5 — Andrew Bloch (@AndrewBloch) February 23, 2018

The Colonel is working on it. pic.twitter.com/VvvnDLvlyq — KFC UK & Ireland (@KFC_UKI) February 17, 2018



Price on our Lives for March for our Lives – Parkland Students by McCann (One Gold, one Silver)

The March for our Lives movement created price tags of $1.05 to highlight the amount of money each student in Florida is worth to the state’s Republican Senator Marco Rubio. To get that number, organizers took the amount of money Rubio has reportedly received from the NRA and divided it by the 3,140,167 students enrolled in the state of Florida. People who participated in the March 24 demonstration in support of tighter gun control were encouraged to wear the price tags.

We are so proud to share the story behind the Gold Lion that was just awarded to McCann New York for "The Price on Our Lives" campaign for March For Our Lives//Students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, Florida, in Outdoor.#MarchForOurLives pic.twitter.com/oVHadYWQDq — McCann (@McCann_WW) June 19, 2018



#SheDrives for Nissan Saudi Arabia by TBWA/RAAD (Gold Lion)

Nissan celebrated Saudi Arabia's historic decision to grant women driver's licenses by helping females from the country to practice driving. The women’s respective husbands, fathers, and brothers were their teachers for the day.



