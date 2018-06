We're on location this week at the Cannes Lions Festival with the co-founder of Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal + Partners.

Jon Bond - formerly of Kirshenbaum Bond Senecal + Partners, now CEO of his own consultancy called Tomorro - joins Steve Barrett at the Haymarket Media Cabana in Cannes for a special, on-location edition of The PR Week Podcast.

They discuss the festival, but also more general shifts in the media landscape; shifts such as the evolving meaning of cult brands and community, brand design, and why brands should build themselves more for the long term instead of prioritizing Cannes-centric campaigns.