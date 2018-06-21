Video: Stuart Smith reacts to 2018 PR Lions - 'We're not showing the marketing world what really matters'

Stuart Smith, Ogilvy PR global CEO and 2018 Cannes PR Lions jury president, offers a quick reaction to the disappointing results of the PR Lions.

"CMOs have never been more interested in what we do and why it works. If we are going to take on Cannes, we have to show up differently as an industry," he says in the video below. "If you look at this 10th anniversary result for PR [and] what it really means, it means we have an opportunity to step up and own the idea, not just the content and not just the distribution."

View Smith’s full reaction here: