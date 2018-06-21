Watch: Big Narstie goes to школа (that's 'school' in Russian) for 888sport

Grime star Big Narstie struggles with the Russian language in the latest episode of a World Cup-themed content series produced by online bookmaker 888sport.

The third episode of the seven-part series, Rapper to Reporter, went live yesterday.

Narstie is seen going to a Russian language school in London, having previously met commentating legend Barry Davies and jammed with Russian folk band Russian Tornado.

Through the Rapper to Reporter series, 888sport is putting Narstie through his paces to see if he has what it takes to become a football pundit. The campaign is being run by Hanover's sports and consumer arm The Playbook.

The series is reminiscent of two recent campaigns for Betfair by rival agency Pitch - the first and more famous saw Olympic cyclist Victoria Pendleton become a jockey. The #SwitchingSaddles campaign won several awards and a Cannes nomination.

A later Betfair campaign from Pitch saw Rio Ferdinand launch a boxing career - although the former footballer was not in the end granted a boxing license.