Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

What agencies will be leaving Cannes with coveted PR Lions trophies? I can’t say, because that information is under embargo until this afternoon. But -- shameless plug -- check PRWeek.com or your inbox to find out as soon as the awards ceremony wraps up in the South of France. FleishmanHillard, Weber Shandwick, and Edelman are among the names on the shortlist.

Scoop from our intrepid colleagues in London: Burson-Marsteller U.K. CEO Stephen Day has been made redundant as part of the merger that brought together his firm and Cohn & Wolfe. He was named to the top U.K. role at the agency last July. Former Burson worldwide president Kevin Bell left the firm at the start of June.

Airlines refuse to take part in family separation policy. Carriers American, United, Southwest, and Frontier airlines said Wednesday that they will not fly children separated from their parents on behalf of the federal government (USA Today). Department of Homeland Security spokesman Tyler Houlton said on Twitter that the airlines "clearly do not understand our immigration laws" and were "buckling to a false media narrative."

United asks U.S. government not to fly separated immigrant children on our aircraft. pic.twitter.com/MPPbhO6aqV — United Airlines (@united) June 20, 2018

What were they thinking? ABC News made a huge unforced error on Wednesday when it aired a chyron incorrectly saying former Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort had pleaded guilty to five counts of manslaughter. The network has apologized and said it is investigating the erroneous graphic (Washington Post). Right on cue, President Donald Trump tweeted that the chyron is another example of fake news.

Statement from @ABC News: We regret and apologize for the false lower third graphic that aired during our special report. We are investigating how incorrect information was in our system and how and why it was allowed to air. (1/2) — ABCNews PR (@ABCNewsPR) June 20, 2018

Warning: Beware preening millennials. Today is #NationalSelfieDay, so make sure your photo-bombing game is on point. Also on point: McDonald’s "Frylus" selfie aid, which the brand claims will prevent selfies from being ruined by greasy fingers (Fox News).