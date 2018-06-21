This PR agency is not going to be open on Fridays any more

Independent UK agency Radioactive PR is going to be getting that Friday feeling a day early than everyone else from next week, as the agency trials cutting down its working week to four days.

Leigh (back row, centre) and his team will be kicking back on Fridays from now
The 10-person Gloucester agency, founded by Rich Leigh, has pledged that it will not cut salaries as part of the move.

The four-day plan will initially run on a trial basis for six weeks starting Monday 25 July, after which a decision will be made on whether to make the arrangement permanent.

Leigh says in a post on the agency website: "It started with me thinking about us already finishing at 4pm on Fridays, wondering how we’d fare if we went down to a half day, and has gone from there."

Leigh, who in 2016 legally changed his name to Mr Public Relations, continues: "How do you get happy clients? Great work. How do you get great work? A happy team. Technology was supposed to give us a better work-life balance. If anything, it’s made it worse.

"In a broader context, I think that getting rewarded for being good at your job has been replaced by a culture that celebrates being wedded to your job, above all else. Presenteeism is good for nothing and nobody."

Early adopters

Radioactive is not the first UK marcoms firm to make this change - a London design company and a Glasgow marketing agency were profiled by the BBC earlier this year for making the switch.

Other PR firms have taken the approach of introducing unlimited annual leave policies - with mixed results.

Leigh's post also says that reaction from clients had been "100 per cent positive, so far" and notes: "Clients do not pay us to work on specific days and nor has one single client ever dictated the days we work – that’s for me and us to decide, based on each client and our workload."

It concludes: "It's either a spectacularly daft idea, or... it just might work."

