In brief: Babel takes on Polycom, Mango briefs Aisle 8, Hollywood win among Volpa briefs

Babel takes on Polycom, Mango briefs Aisle 8, Hollywood win among Volpa briefs, and more from PRWeek UK.

Babel takes on Polycom

Babel has been appointed by telephony and virtual conferencing services firm Polycom following a competitive pitch process. Polycom, whose services are used by more than 400,000 global customers, had used Mash PR since last summer. Babel's brief includes UK media relations, social media, content development, market strategy and event support.

Mango briefs Aisle 8

Aisle 8 has been appointed to handle UK PR strategy, press enquiries and sample requests for high street fashion brand Mango. The agency was set up in 2014.

Hollywood win among Volpa briefs

Scotland's Volpa has been appointed by Mad Men and Hollywood star Allan Harvey (below) - the agency will represent the comedian for his one-man show at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Other news wins for the agency include Bolton-based software developer Nisyst, which has called on Volpa to become its outsourced marketing department. It has also been briefed by Scottish charities Euan's Guide and the David Livingstone Trust.

Waste authority hires Barley

North London Waste Authority (NLWA) has appointed Barley Communications to encourage local residents to reduce the amount of waste thrown away in north London. Barley will deliver three waste prevention awareness campaigns targeting local consumers, which will support NLWA’s aim to reduce 20,000 tonnes of waste in north London by 2020.

Fourteen Forty hired by Xero

Xero, an online platform for small businesses and their advisors, has appointed Fourteen Forty as its new stakeholder relations consultancy in the UK. The agency will work alongside Xero’s media relations agency, The Academy, which won a PRWeek UK Award last year for the client.

Foster joins Influence Associates

Experienced automotive specialist Christopher Foster has joined specialist PR agency Influence Associates as a director in its Soho Square office.

Yesterday's briefs: Phipps extends lucrative 20-year wine brief, Estrella Damm toasts new agency, hires at Galbraith's Boldt