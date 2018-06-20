9 creativity tips from ad legend John Hegarty

The Bartle Bogle Hegarty co-founder sat down with Financial Times' global media editor Matthew Garrahan at Cannes.

British advertising legend John Hegarty, co-founder of Bartle Bogle Hegarty, shared his wisdom during a lunch event at Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity on Wednesday.

Here are nine of the most insightful pieces of advice he gave at the event.

1. "The fundamentals of marketing haven’t changed, the tactics have. But the marketing industry has forgotten the art of persuasion."

2. "Marketing people don’t step out of their bubble enough and see how the general public live."

3. "The separation of media and creative was one of the biggest mistakes ever. The market isn’t always right."

4. "The three pillars of branding: Is it memorable; am I motivated by it; is it truthful? We remember ideas and things that move us."

5. "We’re living in a celebrity culture, not a fame culture. Fame adds to a brand’s value, even if you’re not going to buy it. A brand is not only made by the people who buy it, but also by people that know about it."

6. "The foundation of brands is trust."

7. "Data has been around since the nativity, but we’ve become slaves to it, like we did with market research."

8. "Message to creatives: read things other people aren’t reading."

9. "Being the biggest isn’t the same as being a brand leader."