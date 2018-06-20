Edelman, PMK*BNC win Brand Experience, Digital Craft Lions

CANNES, FRANCE: Edelman, PMK-BNC, and Stripe Communications bagged Lions in non-PR categories awarded Wednesday night at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

In the Digital Craft Lions, PMK-BNC Los Angeles won Silver and Bronze for The Void and ILMXLAB’s Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, promoting the Star Wars-themed virtual reality experience.

Edelman’s San Francisco office and sister agency United Entertainment Group in New York were recognized with a Bronze Lion in the Brand Experience & Activation category for the Make the Cut campaign on behalf of Adobe. The campaign included a partnership with Imagine Dragons promoting Adobe Premiere Pro.

London’s Stripe Communications won a Bronze Entertainment Lion for its work on the To the Wildlands and Back campaign for Ubisoft, promoting one of the latest games in the Tom Clancy-related video game series.

The PR Lions are set to be unveiled on Thursday night. Meanwhile, several PR firms were credited for their work on Lion-winning campaigns in Wednesday’s categories.

Film Craft:

Taylor New York and Marina Maher Communications for It’s a Tide Ad for Procter & Gamble (Silver)

FleishmanHillard Chicago for Sisters in Sweat for Gatorade (Bronze)

Digital Craft:

PMK-BNC Los Angeles for The Void and ILMXLAB’s Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire (Silver/Bronze)

Havas Formula New York for The First Ad in the Blockchain for TD Ameritrade (Bronze)

Entertainment Lions:

Hill+Knowlton Strategies Amsterdam for Evert_45 for KPN (Grand Prix/Gold)

Ketchum New York for Webeefin? For Wendy’s (Gold)

Egami Consulting New York for The Talk for Procter & Gamble (Silver)

Kovert Creative Santa Monica (California) for Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home for Tourism Australia (Silver)

Stripe Communications London for To the Wildlands and Back for Ubisoft (Bronze)

Olson Engage Chicago for Exclusive the Rainbow for Mars Wrigley Confectionery (Bronze)

Brand Experience and Activation:

Olson Engage Chicago for Exclusive the Rainbow for Mars Wrigley Confectionery (Gold/Silver/Bronze)

Weber Shandwick London and Alison Brod Marketing and Communications New York for Scary Clown Night for Burger King (Gold)

Sunshine Sachs & Associates for Universal Love for MGM Resorts International (Gold/Silver)

Weber Shandwick Paris for Bordeaux 2050 for AJE (Silver)

Small Girls PR New York for Unseen Stars for GE (Bronze)

Edelman San Francisco for Adobe Make the Cut for Adobe (Bronze)

Famous Relations Brussels for Recruiting Car for Volvo (Bronze)

Emanate Munich for Loving "It" for Burger King Deutschland (Bronze)

QMS Comunicacion Madrid for Finding Farina for Madrid Booksellers (Bronze)

Entertainment for Music: