Edelman, PMK*BNC win Brand Experience, Digital Craft Lions

CANNES, FRANCE: Edelman, PMK-BNC, and Stripe Communications bagged Lions in non-PR categories awarded Wednesday night at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.
In the Digital Craft Lions, PMK-BNC Los Angeles won Silver and Bronze for The Void and ILMXLAB’s Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire, promoting the Star Wars-themed virtual reality experience.
Edelman’s San Francisco office and sister agency United Entertainment Group in New York were recognized with a Bronze Lion in the Brand Experience & Activation category for the Make the Cut campaign on behalf of Adobe. The campaign included a partnership with Imagine Dragons promoting Adobe Premiere Pro.
London’s Stripe Communications won a Bronze Entertainment Lion for its work on the To the Wildlands and Back campaign for Ubisoft, promoting one of the latest games in the Tom Clancy-related video game series.
The PR Lions are set to be unveiled on Thursday night. Meanwhile, several PR firms were credited for their work on Lion-winning campaigns in Wednesday’s categories.
Film Craft:
- Taylor New York and Marina Maher Communications for It’s a Tide Ad for Procter & Gamble (Silver)
- FleishmanHillard Chicago for Sisters in Sweat for Gatorade (Bronze)
Digital Craft:
- PMK-BNC Los Angeles for The Void and ILMXLAB’s Star Wars: Secrets of the Empire (Silver/Bronze)
- Havas Formula New York for The First Ad in the Blockchain for TD Ameritrade (Bronze)
Entertainment Lions:
- Hill+Knowlton Strategies Amsterdam for Evert_45 for KPN (Grand Prix/Gold)
- Ketchum New York for Webeefin? For Wendy’s (Gold)
- Egami Consulting New York for The Talk for Procter & Gamble (Silver)
- Kovert Creative Santa Monica (California) for Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home for Tourism Australia (Silver)
- Stripe Communications London for To the Wildlands and Back for Ubisoft (Bronze)
- Olson Engage Chicago for Exclusive the Rainbow for Mars Wrigley Confectionery (Bronze)
Brand Experience and Activation:
- Olson Engage Chicago for Exclusive the Rainbow for Mars Wrigley Confectionery (Gold/Silver/Bronze)
- Weber Shandwick London and Alison Brod Marketing and Communications New York for Scary Clown Night for Burger King (Gold)
- Sunshine Sachs & Associates for Universal Love for MGM Resorts International (Gold/Silver)
- Weber Shandwick Paris for Bordeaux 2050 for AJE (Silver)
- Small Girls PR New York for Unseen Stars for GE (Bronze)
- Edelman San Francisco for Adobe Make the Cut for Adobe (Bronze)
- Famous Relations Brussels for Recruiting Car for Volvo (Bronze)
- Emanate Munich for Loving "It" for Burger King Deutschland (Bronze)
- QMS Comunicacion Madrid for Finding Farina for Madrid Booksellers (Bronze)
Entertainment for Music:
- Ketchum New York for Webeefin? For Wendy’s (Silver/Bronze)
- Sunshine Sachs & Associates New York for Universal Love for MGM Resorts International (Silver/Bronze)