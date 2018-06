Jones participates in a quick Q&A about P&G's efforts to increase both gender and ethnic diversity within its ranks.

Procter & Gamble director of global communications Damon Jones joined PRWeek's Steve Barrett at Cannes for a quick chat about diversity in PR and at P&G.

They discuss the lack of female leadership in the industry and new partnerships with celebrities such as Katie Couric and Queen Latifah, who is working with P&G to address diversity. Jones also talked about P&G's plans to increase ethnic and racial diversity.

Listen to the Q&A above.