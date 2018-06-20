Procter & Gamble aligns brand, corporate comms under one organization

Craig Buchholz has been named the CPG giant's first chief communications officer in six years; new roles for Damon Jones, Kelly Vanasse, and Nadia Viva.

CINCINNATI: Procter & Gamble is combining its brand and company communications teams into a single, integrated global organization.

Leadership roles will span corporate and business unit responsibilities, with Craig Buchholz becoming chief communications officer and global healthcare communications lead.

Buchholz is the first CCO at P&G since Chris Hassall left the company in 2012. At that time, P&G reorganized communications under then-global marketing and brand building officer Marc Pritchard, to whom Buchholz reports.

Damon Jones has been promoted from director of global company communications to VP of global communications and will also lead global family care and P&G Ventures communications.

Kelly Vanasse was named VP of communications for global beauty and grooming, scientific communications, and global influencer brand building capability. She was formerly ‎VP of communications for P&G Global Business Units.

Geneva-based Nadia Viva has been appointed VP of communications for global baby and feminine care and global fabric and homecare. She was formerly director of comms for fabric and homecare. Buchholz, Jones, and Vanasse will continue to be based in Cincinnati.

"Communications is more important now than it ever has been, so we’re integrating the two big components of our communications organization," Jones said. "We’re reestablishing the CCO role and having that single-point leadership will drive that integration."

In a message to staff seen by PRWeek, chief brand officer Marc Pritchard said, "P&G is continually transforming itself, because we operate in a world of mass disruption. We realize the best way to deal with disruption is to lead it, which is why we are reinventing brand building, and communications has a big part to play."

"These changes will enable us to leverage the best of brand and corporate communications work to better tell our story more seamlessly in an environment that is increasingly fluid and dynamic," he added. "This is particularly important as we work to build trust in our brands and our company, manage crises and issues, and tell our citizenship story."

P&G will not follow the lead of Unilever earlier this week in formally introducing measures to cover working with influencers who buy followers.

"We’ve already been intensely focused on fraud management and ensuring we have accurate numbers and the right influencers in the right places," said Jones. "That’s a part of our ongoing ecosystem and doesn’t require a special unique effort."

The organizational changes will not affect P&G’s PR agency arrangements.

"In each of our 10 categories, we may need slightly different solutions," said Jones. "We're going to continue to do what's best for each of those businesses."

"We're doing more work with microinfluencers, and as that work delivers, we're going to do more of it. There's a more intense focus on ROI. Where we see things delivering results, we're going to be quick to invest more money in it," he added. "By the same token, where we see things not working we'll be equally as quick to withdraw money."