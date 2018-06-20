Breakfast Briefing: 5 (mostly Cannes) things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Will this be the year PR agencies break through at Cannes and dominate the PR category? Of the 215 shortlisted entries, down from 238 last year, several communications shops have been credited with "Idea/Creation," aka the main driver of the campaign. However, more have been given a PR credit.

Here’s a bird’s eye view of who is on the shortlist for having the big idea in the PR Lions. FleishmanHillard New York got a nod for the Turning Beer into Water Hurricane Harvey relief campaign for Anheuser-Busch. Weber Shandwick New York is on the list for the Barbie True Representation campaign for Mattel. Weber’s Prime subsidiary was also credited for The 72 Hour Cabin for Visit Sweden. Also receiving Idea/Creation nominations were Edelman Atlanta for the -- spoiler alert if you plan to watch This Is Us someday -- Crock Pot Killed Jack effort for Newell Brands and for DJE specialty shop Edible for the New Gerber Baby for Gerber.

Edelman and Weber have also been shortlisted in non-PR categories. In the Social & Influencer Lions, Edelman received nominations for Samsung Puts Trolls Under the Microscope, as well as for its work with sister agency United Entertainment Group on the Make the Cut campaign for Adobe. Weber Shandwick received a nomination for Idea/Creation for the Field Report for the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

Weber also won a Bronze Lion in the Mobile category for its work for Studytracks, an effort to tackle the problem of boys falling behind in school by bringing together music and tech to inspire learning. On Tuesday, Weber won PR credits for eight Lions; Ketchum and Alison Brod Marketing and Communications also received multiple PR credits. KFC won a Print & Publishing Gold Lion for its provocative and fun apology newspaper ad campaign after its U.K. locations unforgettably ran out of chicken (Campaign).

Closer to home (and much more importantly), CEOs are speaking out against the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the border. Uber has condemned the policy and said in a memo that it is looking into how its legal team can help affected families (Business Insider). The chief executives of both Apple and Chobani called the practice of splitting up families "inhumane," and the CEO of the Chamber of Commerce also called for the policy to end (CNN Money).