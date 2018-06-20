In brief: Phipps extends lucrative 20-year wine brief, Estrella Damm toasts new agency, Boldt hires senior three

Phipps extends lucrative 20-year wine brief

Food and drink specialist Phipps has beaten two other agencies to retain the Wines of Germany marketing campaign, a brief it has held since 1998. The brief, which encompasses PR, digital, social media, trade promotions and large-scale consumer events, is worth £750,000 annually. Phipps' work over the next five years includes talking to consumers about a more diverse group of wines than the Riesling and Pinot Noir products familiar to the UK public.

Estrella Damm toasts new agency

Spanish beer Estrella Damm has hired Richmond & Towers to handle UK PR, following a competitive pitch. The Farringdon-based agency will be tasked with positioning Estrella Damm as the premium Mediterranean lager of choice amongst trade and consumer audiences. The account is overseen by deputy MD Matt de Leon, reporting jointly to Estrella Damm and Marston’s, who own the UK distribution rights.

Boldt hires senior three

Boldt, the agency co-founded by former senior Burson-Marsteller figure Jeremy Galbraith last year, has made three new hires. Simone Ceruti and Erik Strøm will join as partners in Brussels and Oslo respectively, with Vibeke Mohn Herberg also arriving in the Norwegian capital as a director. Ceruti, who starts 1 September, previously spent 10 years at Danone, latterly leading EU corporate and public affairs. Strøm and Herberg, who start in December and August respectively, join from Burson's Olso office. Including those imminent hires, Boldt now lists 14 staff on its website.

Four join FieldHouse

Tech, investment and innovation specialists FieldHouse Associates has taken on four new staff. Anna Jones joins as associate director after nearly a decade at Brunswick, which is also a former employer of FieldHouse founder Cordelia Meacher. Tom Knock arrives as account director - he previously worked for Brands2Life. Finally, two new account executives have joined from Seven Hills. Recent new clients of FieldHouse include BBVA, Elsewhen, IQ Capital and Nominet.

Wildfire wins Angola Cables

Angola Cables, an Angolan telecommunications multinational engaged in the wholesale IP transit market, has taken on UK consultancy Wildfire as global PR advisor. Wildfire will work alongside dedicated regional agencies in Angola, Brazil and South Africa.

Cruise association picks up two

CLIA, the cruise industry trade association, has made two hires to its comms team. Ross Walker joins in the new role of director, global digital and social strategy. He was previously at John Lewis. New PR director Louise Prior joined on a consultancy basis at the start of the year and has now been made permanent.

Flagship wins Ito

Flagship Consulting has been appointed by global transit data specialists Ito World to develop and deliver an integrated comms programme that will help raise its profile as the experts in the field.