Which PR agencies are named on the 2018 PR Lions shortlist?

FleishmanHillard, Weber Shandwick and Edelman are among the PR agencies credited for devising campaigns that have been shortlisted in the PR Lions category at Cannes.

While several PR agencies are credited with handling PR on the shortlist, released this morning, fewer were given an idea creation credit.

There are 215 shortlisted entries in the PR Lions overall, down from 228 last year.

PRWeek previously reported that there were 2,035 entrants for the PR Lions in 2018, versus 2,111 in 2017.

FleishmanHillard in New York was given a joint idea creation credit, along with Anheuser-Busch, for the brewer’s Turning Beer into Water campaign – which is nominated twice, in the Food & Drink and Internal Communications & Employee Engagement categories.

The duo was also credited for handling PR, production, media for the campaign, which focused on the brewer's efforts to switch production from beer to water for victims of Hurricane Harvey in the US.

Weber Shandwick’s New York office has an idea creation credit for the Barbie True Representation campaign for Mattel, which is shortlisted in the Use of Celebrities, Influencers & Key Opinion Leaders category. The agency also handled media for the campaign, and jointly oversaw PR with HL Group.

Weber-owned Prime Weber Shandwick of Sweden is credited with idea creation, PR and media behind The 72 Hour Cabin campaign for Visit Sweden, nominated in the Travel category. That campaign gave five people deemed to have particularly stressful jobs the chance to spend 72 hours living "close to nature" like a Swedish national.

Prime also has an idea creation credit, jointly with Nord DDB, for the Serve Your Country campaign for McDonald’s, which is shortlisted in the Corporate Image, Communication & Reputation Management category. The agency also handled PR for the campaign and jointly oversaw production.

Edelman’s Atlanta office, along with Newell Brands, has joint credits for idea creation, media and PR for the Crock Pot Killed Jack campaign for the consumer product manufacturer. The campaign is shortlisted in the Real-time Response category.

Edelman sister agency Edible, of Atlanta, has a joint idea creation credit for The New Gerber Baby campaign for Gerber, which is shortlisted twice, in the Media Relations and Brand Voice & Strategic Storytelling categories. Gerber also has an idea creation nod for the campaign, for which Edible additionally handled PR and media.

The New Gerber Baby focuses on the decision to choose an 18-month-old with Down Syndrome as the latest 'Gerber Baby'.

Narrative PR of Toronto is one of three companies credited for idea creation on Break Bread Smash Stigma for the charity Casey House.

Meanwhile, nominations for creative agencies include five nods for Coca-Cola work by David, four for McDonald's work by We are Unlimited and five nominations for KFC work - its '11 herbs and spices' Twitter gag by Wieden+Kennedy and its FCK apology in for UK shortages, with PR support by Freuds. There are four nominations for Adam&Eve/DDB the anti-suicide campaign Project 84, which has already won this week in the Health Lions.

McCann New York is nominated four times for the March For Our Lives work with students across the US and at Parkland, a Florida high school which suffered a shooting earlier this year.

The lack of idea creation nominations from UK PR agencies has been highlighted on social media this morning. The tweet below is from the co-founder of London PR shop The Romans:

Super embarrassing - no UK PR agency with an Idea Creation credit in the #CannesPRLions. Cue endless moaning about ad agency budgets??????. Time for us to sort our shit out and hire more creatives. https://t.co/fyaNZikWgT — Joe Mackay-Sinclair (@AlpineJoeJoe) June 20, 2018





The UK campaign for KFC following its chicken supply problems in the UK receives a nomination in the PR Lions after winning Gold in the Print Lions yesterday. Mother is credited with idea creation for the campaign, with PR agency Freuds listed as handling PR.

The winners of the PR Lions will be announced on Thursday.

Three other categories' shortlists were announced today, including good news for Weber and Edelman.