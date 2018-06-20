Edelman and Weber shortlisted at Cannes for Adobe, Samsung and IFAD work

Aside from the PR Lions, six other shortlists have been published at Cannes today and there is a place for comms agencies on three of them.

Edelman is credited for idea creation on two entries in the new Social & Influencer Lions category.

In low budget/high impact campaigns, its New York office and Samsung are nominated for Samsung Puts Trolls Under the Microscope, an example of quick-wittedness on Twitter.

In the co-creation and UGC segment, Edelman's San Francisco office and its sister firm United Entertainment Group are nominated for the Make the Cut editing contest for Adobe.

That campaign is also nominated in the same segment of the Direct Lions.

In the Creative Data Lions, Weber Shandwick is credited with idea creation on The Field Report for the International Fund for Agricultural Development. The work, by the firm's London office, urges more investment in small farms and is nominated for creative visualisation.

Weber Shandwick also won a Mobile Lion last night.

Several PR firms are given credits for PR work on entries in the above three categories, and on the three remaining categories whose shortlists are out today, the Film Lions, Product Design Lions and the Media Lions.

These six Lions categories will be awarded tomorrow (Thursday) evening.

An eye-catching entrant in the Media Lions is the controversial broadcast Russia Today, which gains two nominations for its Russian Revolution project #1917Live: What if Twitter existed 100 years ago?

While both Edelman and Weber Shandwick are nominated for PR Lions, their three campaigns mentioned above do not feature on that shortlist. Once again, the PR Lions shortlisted is dominated by non-PR agencies.