Weber Shandwick campaign bags Mobile Lion as other PR firms win recognition

Weber Shandwick won a Lion in a non-PR category at Cannes last night, being credited with idea creation for a campaign for educational app Studytracks.

The campaign, which won a Bronze Lion in the Mobile Lions, seeks to tackle the issue of boys falling behind in school across the world by combining music and technology to inspire learning. Weber also had a production credit for the campaign.

The agency was the sole PR firm receiving an idea creation credit among shortlisted entries across the five Cannes Lions awards announced last night. Those categories were: Mobile, Design, Print & Publishing, Radio & Audio, and Outdoor.

PR credits

However, PR agencies received multiple Lions for handling PR behind winning campaigns.

KFC’s lauded response to its chicken supply problems in the UK won Gold in Print & Publishing. Mother was credited with that idea, while Freuds won a Lion for its PR work.

Weber Shandwick was given a PR credit for eight Lions winners in total: four jointly with Alison Brod Marketing and Communications for work with Burger King, and a further four for its work with telecoms firm Verizon.

Ketchum won six for its PR work on Wendy’s campaigns, and FleishmanHillard bagged two for Beat the Blitz for PepsiCo.

See below a list of Lions winners by PR agencies credited to the PR work.

Print and Publishing

Freuds for KFC FCK for KFC (Gold Lion)

Weber Shandwick London and Alison Brod Marketing and Communications New York for BK Clown series for Burger King (four Silver Lions)

Alison Brod Marketing and Communications New York for McMansions for Burger King (Silver Lion)

Edelman Dallas for KFC/Romance Novel/Mother’s Day for KFC (Silver Lion)

Radio and Audio

Ketchum for Rest in Grease for Wendy’s (Gold and Bronze Lion)

Ketchum for Twitter Fingers for Wendy’s (Gold and Bronze Lion)

Ketchum for Holding It Down for Wendy’s (Gold and Bronze Lion)

Weber Shandwick for Cedrika for Verizon (Silver Lion)

Weber Shandwick for Jose for Verizon (Silver Lion)

Weber Shandwick for Laura for Verizon (Silver Lion)

Weber Shandwick for Raglands for Verizon (Silver Lion)

FinchFactor for The Uncensored Playlist for Reporters Without Borders (Silver Lion)

Mobile Lions

FleishmanHillard Chicago for Beat the Blitz for PepsiCo (Silver and Bronze Lion)

Harrison and Shriftman for Snapchat Music Video for Bacardi (Bronze Lion)

Rogers & Cowan for Elton John Legacy for Rocket Entertainment (Bronze Lion)

Maria Shakhova PR Agency (Russia) for Rain WiFi for Tele2 (Bronze Lion)

Design Lions