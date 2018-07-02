PRWeek U.S. Power List 2018

PRWeek ranks the most powerful communicators in the industry who are tackling PR's toughest challenges

Feature

With great power comes great responsibility, and the most powerful
communicators are tackling some of PR's toughest challenges

The Power List

Donna
Imperato

Burson Cohn & Wolfe

Donna
Imperato Burson Cohn & Wolfe

Jay
Carney

Amazon

Jay
Carney Amazon

Andy
Polansky

Weber Shandwick

Andy Polansky Weber Shandwick

Richard
Edelman

Edelman

Richard
Edelman

Steve
Dowling

Apple

Steve Dowling - Apple

Karen
van Bergen

Omnicom Public Relations Group

Karen van Bergen - Omnicom Public Relations Group

Tony
Cervone

General Motors

Tony Cervone
General Motors

Emma
González

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Emma
González - Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School

Jano
Cabrera

McDonald's

Jano Cabrera - McDonald's

Jennifer
Kuperman

Alibaba Group

Jennifer Kuperman
Alibaba Group

Ray
Kerins

Bayer

Ray Kerins
Bayer

Dave
Samson

Chevron

Dave Samson Chevron

Rachel
Whetstone

Facebook

Rachel Whetstone - Facebook

Dan
Bartlett

Wal-Mart

Dan Bartlett Wal-Mart

Michelle
Moore

ACLU

Michelle
Moore - ACLU

John
Saunders

FleishmanHillard

John Saunders FleishmanHillard

Suzanne
McCarron

ExxonMobil

Suzanne McCarron ExxonMobil

Shannon
Stubo

LinkedIn

Shannon Stubo LinkedIn

Guillaume
Herbette

MSLGroup

Guillaume Herbette MSLGroup

Dan
Scavino

White House

Guillaume Herbette MSLGroup White House

Sarah
Gavin

Expedia

Sarah Gavin Expedia

Geoff
Morrell

BP

Geoff
Morrell BP

Barri
Rafferty

Ketchum

Barri Rafferty Ketchum

Hilary
Rosen

SKDKnickerbocker

Hilary Rosen SKDKnickerbocker

Frank
Shaw

Microsoft

Frank Shaw Microsoft

Janice
Kapner

T-Mobile

Janice Kapner
T-Mobile

Gail
Heimann

Weber Shandwick

Gail Heimann Weber Shandwick

Stuart
Smith

Ogilvy Public Relations

Stuart Smith Ogilvy Public Relations

Stacey
Tank

Home Depot

Stacey Tank Home Depot

Ray
Day

IBM

Ray Day IBM

Caroline
Dettman

Golin

Caroline Dettman Golin

Marisa
Thalberg

Taco Bell

Marisa Thalberg
Taco Bell

Kelly
Vanasse

Procter & Gamble

Kelly Vanasse Procter & Gamble

Pete
Marino

MillerCoors

Pete Marino MillerCoors

Barby
Siegel

Zeno Group

Barby Siegel Zeno Group

Julie
Batliner

Carmichael Lynch Relate

Julie Batliner
Carmichael Lynch Relate

Charlene
Wheeless

Bechtel

Charlene Wheeless

Kevin
Akeroyd

Cision

Kevin Akeroyd

Dale
Bornstein

M Booth

Dale Bornstein

Jennifer
Saenz

Frito-Lay

Jennifer Saenz
Frito-Lay

Kim
Hunter

The Lagrant Foundation

Kim Hunter

Paul
Cohen

Visa

Paul Cohen

Lauren
Wesley Wilson

ColorComm

Lauren Wesley Wilson

Matt
Davis

Dow Chemical

Matt Davis
Dow Chemical

Chris
Foster

Burson Cohn & Wolfe

Chris Foster Burson Cohn & Wolfe

Michael
Sneed

Johnson & Johnson

Michael Sneed Johnson & Johnson

Corey
duBrowa

Google

Corey duBrowa
Google

Bryan
Specht

ICF Olson and Olson Engage

Bryan
Specht ICF Olson/Olson Engage

Aedhmar
Hynes

Text100

Aedhmar Hynes Text100

Jae
Goodman

Observatory

Jae Goodman Observatory

