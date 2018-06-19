StubHub brings on Kate Brinks to lead comms

She has replaced Glenn Lehrman in the role.

SAN FRANCISCO: StubHub, a division of eBay, has hired Kate Brinks as senior director and head of communications.

Brinks is based in StubHub’s headquarters in San Francisco and is reporting to Dan Tarman, eBay’s SVP and chief communications officer. She is overseeing 12 staffers globally.

Brinks is also part of StubHub’s leadership team, led by newly minted StubHub president Sukhinder Singh-Cassidy, and a member of the eBay communications global leadership team.

Brinks started in the role last month, replacing Glenn Lehrman, director and head of communications. Lehrman has worked at the company for eight years. He is staying on until September to help with the transition.

Brinks’ responsibilities include broad internal and external comms duties, including consumer, corporate, employee, and executive comms, as well as issues and reputation management. She is also heavily involved with public affairs, working with the government relations team.

Tarman said that Brinks’ goal is to drive the StubHub narrative with consumers, employees, and corporate stakeholders.

Most recently, Brinks was head of consumer marketing and communications for Nest and Google Home. Earlier in her career, she was director of corporate comms for Big Fish Games and PR manager for Logitech, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Earlier this year, eBay hired former Disney comms executive Brian Nelson as VP of Americas communications.

EBay said in its first-quarter earnings report that StubHub contributed $1 billion of gross merchandise volume, up 13% year-over-year, while its revenue of $232 million was up 9% on an as-reported basis from the year prior. It attributed the improvement to the Super Bowl and strong international growth.