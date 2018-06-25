RAF Museum creates integrated comms campaign for centenary makeover

Families, women, BAME communities and 13- to 19-year-olds are being targeted in a comms plan to promote the new-look museum.



A series of short films are being used to showcase items ranging from incendiary bombs to the diary of RAF war artist Sara Waymont, chronicling her visit to Afghanistan in 2014.







The relaunch will include a family day of music, activities and talks at the museum and visitors will be encouraged to share their experiences on social media.



MHP, part of the Engine Group, is the lead PR agency on the centenary campaign and relaunch of the RAF Museum.



The museum aims to increase visitor numbers to 550,000 as well as raise sponsorship income and donations and boost awareness and engagement with the public.



Its key messages include reminding people that 2018 is the RAF’s centenary, with the museum the best place to discover the RAF story.



The campaign is part of a wider bid by the RAF to raise its profile through a series of celebrations of its centenary under the banner RAF100.



Millions have been spent on refurbishing the RAF Museum in Colindale, London, in a bid to promote the achievements of the RAF and position the museum as a world-leading visitor destination.



New exhibition galleries, as well as outdoor picnic areas and a new children’s playground and restaurant, are among the changes that have been made.



Barry Smith, the museum’s director of visitor and commercial development, said: "The RAF Museum was created as part of the legacy of the RAF’s 50th anniversary in 1968. We would like to use the occasion of the 100th anniversary to increase access to our collections and stories and show that the story of the RAF is relevant to today’s audiences."



The success of the relaunch will be measured using the qualitative and quantitative data to look at inputs, outputs and outcomes.



Exit surveys, comment cards, visitor numbers, focus groups and vox pops of visitors are among the sources of information being considered in terms of helping to evaluate the success of the relaunch.

Click here to subscribe to the FREE public sector bulletin to receive dedicated public sector news, features and comment straight to your inbox.

Make sure you register for the site to access more than one story per month.

To submit a news, comment, case study or analysis idea for the public sector bulletin, email Ian.Griggs@haymarket.com