Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

The latest PR news from Cannes: FleishmanHillard has won a Bronze Pharma Lion for its MSunderstood campaign for Roche and MS Ireland. The Omnicom Group agency set up an experimental cafe in Dublin giving customers an idea of the challenges MS patients face everyday. However, the big buzz around the Pharma category is that for the second year running, its jury declined to award a Grand Prix (MM&M).

Not your everyday internal memo. Tesla CEO Elon Musk reportedly sent an email to all employees this weekend accusing an employee of "extensive and damaging sabotage." Musk said the staffer altered code for an internal product and gave data to outsiders (CNBC).

Brands are beginning to speak out against the Trump administration’s policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the Mexican border. The three cofounders of Airbnb issued a statement late Monday calling the policy "heartless, cruel, [and] immoral" (Bloomberg). Facebook top brass Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg have donated to a charity reuniting separated families (Politico). Microsoft, under fire for collaborating with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said in a statement that it is "dismayed" by the policy (USA Today).

Ripping children from their parents’ arms is cruel. This policy must end. pic.twitter.com/R2b3FXtxqU — Brian Chesky (@bchesky) June 18, 2018

At least a dozen women who work in lobbying spoke to The Hill about the culture of sexual harassment that exists in the D.C.-based industry. Many of the women said K Street’s culture has exposed them to unwanted touching and inappropriate remarks or messages.

Puma is calling in big time celebrity reinforcements for the relaunch of its basketball line. Jay Z, fresh off releasing a surprise album this weekend with his wife, who you also may have heard of, signed on to be a "creative director" for the brand. He’s expected to play a role in brand creative direction and help to determine which players and entertainers are a fit for partnerships (ESPN).