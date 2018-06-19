FleishmanHillard wins Pharma Lion as more PR agencies are shortlisted at Cannes

FleishmanHillard won a Bronze Lion in the Pharma Lions category in Cannes last night, for its MSunderstood campaign for Roche and MS Ireland.

The campaign involved setting up an experimental café in Dublin that gives customers an idea of the daily challenges faced by people who have MS. It was the only entry on the 53-strong Pharma Lions shortlist that listed 'PR' as its medium.

Idea creation for the campaign is credited to FleishmanHillard Dublin. The agency also won a PR credit for the entry.

For the second straight year, there was no Grand Prix awarded in the Pharma Lions.

In the larger Health & Wellness Lions, Gold winners included Project 84 - UK male suicide prevention charity Calm's activation from March that involved putting 84 sculptures atop ITV Tower. London comms agency W is credited for PR for this campaign.

No PR agencies were credited with idea creation among the Health & Wellness Lions campaign winners.

Shortlists

Meanwhile, a number of PR agencies have been credited with idea creation in shortlists for other Lions categories announced today.

Weber Shandwick’s Eclipsing the Eclipse campaign for Royal Caribbean International is shortlisted twice in the Entertainment Lions. It appears in the categories for Talent: Live Experiences and Excellence in Partnership with Talent. Click to read how the PR firm and cruise company put together the Bonnie Tyler-based stunt.

The agency’s Swedish operation, Prime Weber Shadwick, features in the travel section of the shortlist for the In the Brand Experience and Activation Lions. It was nominated for its work The 72 Hour Cabin for Visit Sweden.

The Swedish tourist body also gets a nomination for Sweden on Airbnb. This campaign was run by local agency Forsman & Bodenfors, which PRWeek readers may remember as the controversial winner of the 2016 PR Lions Grand Prix.

In the Interactive Brand or Product Video segment of Brand Experience and Activation, Edelman's San Francisco office was nominated for Adobe campaign Make the Cut.

Also in Brand Experience and Activation, within the segment for Sponsorship & Brand Partnership, FleishmanHillard Fishburn is nominated for Making Fugly Cool for Crocs (picture below). The campaign was cited by FHF's deputy CEO as a favourite piece of work when speaking to PRWeek in January, two years on from the agency's creation by merger.

In the Digital Craft Lions, Golin Chicago has a nomination in the Cross-channel Storytelling category for its Szechuan Returns campaign for McDonald’s in the US.

Vaynermedia of New York's Budweiser campaign This Bud’s for Two is nominated in the Sports: Film, Series & Audio category at the Entertainment Lions.

London’s Stripe Communications has a joint credit on idea creation for the To the Wildlands and Back campaign for Ubisoft. That campaign is shortlisted in the Cinema & Theatrical: Non-fiction Film category in the Entrainment Lions.

Winners in these categories will be announced tomorrow (Wednesday) evening.

The PR Lions shortlists will be published tomorrow morning, with the winners announced on Thursday evening.