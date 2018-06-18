Breakfast Briefing: 5 (mostly Cannes) things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

You might’ve heard by now: the Cannes Lions festival is in full swing in the south of France. First, some non-award news to report: Unilever marketing boss Keith Weed is pledging that his company will not work with influencers who buy followers, and he’s calling on other marketers to do the same. Here’s how top marketers from Diageo, Samsung, and eBay have responded (Campaign).

You didn’t expect Martin Sorrell to sit out this year’s festival, did you? The former WPP chief is planning to make appearances later in the week, including a sit-down interview with The New Yorker’s Ken Auletta (Bloomberg). But everything is not love for Sir Martin. One European creative executive told CNBC this morning that Sorrell’s reign as marketing’s top dog "has not been that glorious."

You might’ve also spotted Richard Edelman on CNBC this morning with the Mediterranean in the background. The Edelman boss was discussing the company’s newly released research showing consumers expect brands to do their part to fix the crisis in trust in social media (CNBC).

Edelman CEO: Fake followers, bots hurtful to the advertising industry from CNBC.

The winners of the PR Lions won’t be revealed until later this week, but communications shops are making their mark in other categories. Ketchum’s work on the Blood Normal campaign has picked up nods in the Health & Wellness, Glass, and Titanium categories. Weber Shandwick has been shortlisted in the Mobile category for its work for educational app Studytracks.

One bit of non-Cannes news to end this morning’s Breakfast Briefing: The first lady’s office released a rare policy statement this weekend that was at odds with statements from her husband’s current and former advisers. Melania Trump called on Democrats and Republicans to come to an agreement to end the policy of separating migrant children from their parents at the border with Mexico. "She believes we need to be a country that follows all laws but also a country that governs with a heart," her spokeswoman said in a statement (NBC News).