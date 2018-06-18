HEE recruitment campaign highlights perks of nursing

A new campaign for Health Education England (HEE) to boost the number of people doing nursing degrees will target people applying for the 2019 intake as well as those who have been unsuccessful winning a place at university this year.

Taking place over the coming weeks, the ‘Know About Nursing’ campaign is promoting the employability of the profession, with 94 per cent of nursing graduates finding jobs.



Other benefits highlighted include being in a job that can be done anywhere in the country as well as having a career with purpose where you help others.



Cherie Lawrence, a mental health nurse who is one of the campaign’s ambassadors, said: "Not only does studying nursing make you highly employable, in fact I was offered a job before I’d even finished my degree, but it’s hugely rewarding – as a mental health nurse I get to make a real difference to people’s lives every day."



The campaign, devised by Grayling, is case study led, showcasing a number of newly qualified nurses extolling the benefits of the profession.







It is targeting 16- to 18-year-olds who attend college or sixth form, in a bid to drive up the number of people choosing to pursue careers in nursing or the allied health professions.



The campaign is also aimed at parents or older relatives who may help influence young people in their future choices, as well as stakeholders in nursing and universities who offer degrees in nursing or the allied health professions.



Social media channels are being used to promote the campaign, with comms content distributed via Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.



The campaign will continue until the Clearing process for people without university places takes place in August, with the potential for further activity to engage students applying for 2019 university entry, according to Grayling.



Kathryn Ager, head of health at Grayling, commented: "This campaign is key to helping to deliver the Government’s strategy to attract and retain a strong nursing and allied health workforce, with the specific objective of boosting the number of people who apply through Clearing this year. We are aiming to open young people’s eyes to what a nursing degree might offer them."



Its success will be measured through metrics such as the impact of social media activity as well as research of people who gain places on nursing degree courses through Clearing.



Darren Aldrich, strategy and comms lead for health careers at HEE, said: "We want more young people leaving sixth form or college to consider a career in nursing and the allied health professions. These are highly valued and rewarding careers. While challenging, they offer a chance to make a real difference to people’s lives with high employability and a guaranteed job for life."

