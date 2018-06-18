Mail takes aim at Roland Rudd for 'shadowy' anti-Brexit work (and Finsbury boss retweets it)

Senior Daily Mail journalist Andrew Pierce published a 1,500-word piece on Friday on Roland Rudd, focusing on the Finsbury founder's work for pro-EU group Open Britain.

Describing Rudd as an "oleaginous charmer with just a hint of the spiv", the Mail's lengthy article also details Rudd's longtime friendship with journalist Robert Peston, the career of his sister and former Home Secretary, Amber Rudd, and the recent move of Open Britain out of Finsbury's office.

The article ends: "Even now, Rudd insists that unlimited immigration is a positive. 'The prospect of further migration that triggers economic growth is a cause for celebration, not cowardice,' he says.

"How ironic that he cannot accept a simple truth: that it was the very issue of unfettered migration that was a significant factor for millions in the referendum that delivered a decisive vote for Leave."

In an apparently ironic gesture, Rudd retweeted the article over the weekend, but has since undone the retweet.

He declined to comment when contacted by PRWeek.

Ahead of the 2016 EU referendum, Rudd became the "Daily Mail's favoured whipping boy", as PRWeek editor-in-chief Danny Rogers wrote in a major interview discussing his work as treasurer of Stronger In, the pro-'Remain' campaign which would later become Open Britain.